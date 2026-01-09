Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Justices Nix Atty Registration Fee Hike After Bar Pushback

By Rose Krebs ( January 9, 2026, 3:52 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has rejected a request to raise the annual registration fee for attorneys after the state's bar association complained that a proposed $27 hike for certain attorneys, following prior year increases, was too much at a time when they and their firms face "significantly increasing operational costs."...

