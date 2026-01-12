Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EQT To Sell Stake In Irish Biz To Haemonetics In €185M Deal

By Dawood Fakhir ( January 12, 2026, 2:55 PM GMT) -- European venture capital firm EQT Life Sciences said Monday that it has sold its stake in Irish biotechnology company Vivasure Medical to Haemonetics Corp., which has acquired the whole business for up to €185 million ($216.3 million)....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies