Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

3 Key Takeaways From Planned Rescheduling Of Cannabis

By Eric Berlin, Amy Rubenstein and Lauren Estevez ( January 13, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- On Dec. 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order No. 14370 to expedite the rescheduling of cannabis and directed the attorney general to "take all necessary steps to complete the rulemaking process related to rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III of the CSA in the most expeditious manner."[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies