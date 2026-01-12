Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Court Won't Revisit Ga. Quarry $10M Easement Loss

By Kat Lucero ( January 12, 2026, 6:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court refused to reconsider a November decision denying a Georgia partnership's $10 million conservation easement tax deduction tied to an unused quarry, saying the partnership offered no unusual circumstances or substantial errors that would compel the court to revisit the case....

