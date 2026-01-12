Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Senate Ag Panel Punts Crypto Markup As Banking Pushes On

By Aislinn Keely ( January 12, 2026, 7:28 PM EST) -- Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said Monday that he's delaying a markup on a forthcoming crypto market structure proposal to the end of the month to accommodate further bipartisan negotiations, while the Senate Banking Committee said it still intends to hold its own markup. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections