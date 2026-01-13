Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Old Glory Bank Plans Nasdaq Debut With SPAC Deal

By Katryna Perera ( January 13, 2026, 9:57 PM EST) -- Old Glory Bank, a crypto-friendly lender led by several allies of President Donald Trump and former administration officials, announced Tuesday that it plans to merge with special purpose acquisition company Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. to create a Texas-based corporation named OGB Financial Co....

