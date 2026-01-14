Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Simpson Thacher-Led Coller Capital Wraps $17B Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( January 14, 2026, 11:48 AM EST) -- Private market secondaries manager Coller Capital, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, revealed that it has clinched its largest fund ever after securing $17 billion of capital commitments, bringing the firm's total assets under management to $50 billion....

