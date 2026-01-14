Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ITC To Probe Samsung's Oura Smart Ring Patent Case

By Jack McLoone ( January 14, 2026, 3:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it is opening an investigation into claims made by Samsung that Oura's smart rings infringe four of its patents, part of an ongoing legal battle between the two companies....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents