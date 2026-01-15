Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Simpson Thacher Offers Stipend To Lure Summer Associates

By Tracey Read ( January 15, 2026, 3:23 PM EST) -- In an effort for Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP to attract top students who want to pursue public interest work, the firm said it will pay a stipend of $42,500 for the 2026-2027 cycle for those who opt to spend their 1L summer in a qualifying public service, government, academic, in-house legal or nonprofit role....

