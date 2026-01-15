Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

China, Germany Seek To Avoid Double Tax In UN Tax Treaty

By Kevin Pinner ( January 15, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- China and Germany want to insert a pledge on avoiding double taxation within the main body of the United Nations framework convention on international tax cooperation, according to letters released by the U.N. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies