Conn. Court Says Jury Unanimity Met In Child Sex Abuse Case

By Elizabeth Daley ( January 16, 2026, 3:36 PM EST) -- Jurors who convicted a man of raping children did not have to specify which instances of abuse led to their verdict, the Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled, finding instructions that unanimous agreement on at least one instance of each abuse type was sufficient to affirm guilt on each count....

