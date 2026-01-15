Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRS Updates Rules For Groups Seeking Tax-Exempt Status

By Anna Scott Farrell ( January 15, 2026, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service released new rules Thursday for obtaining tax-exempt status as a group, addressing concerns of religious organizations that had worried they would be excluded if they were forced to submit financial information to their central organizations....

