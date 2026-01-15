Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Univ. Of Arkansas Drops New Law Dean, Reportedly Over Brief

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 15, 2026, 10:59 PM EST) -- The ACLU of Arkansas and others Thursday criticized the University of Arkansas for reversing its decision to hire legal scholar Emily Suski as its law school dean, reportedly due to political pressure generated by her support for transgender student athletes in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court....

