Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Businesses Seek Clarity On R&D Credit Post-GOP Tax Law

By Stephen K. Cooper ( January 15, 2026, 8:56 PM EST) -- Businesses that use the federal research credit are reexamining how to apply expense reduction rules after last year's GOP tax law changes, but Treasury officials and tax experts said Thursday that revisions, although complex, were intended to coordinate with existing capitalization rules....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies