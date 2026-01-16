Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Court Won't Rethink Late Challenge In $46M Case

By Anna Scott Farrell ( January 16, 2026, 12:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court won't reconsider its rejection of a late-filed bid by a partnership seeking to restore its $46 million tax deduction for donating to charity, saying the Alabama company failed to raise a newly available legal argument as required for the second chance....

