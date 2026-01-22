ISO's 'Litigation Funding Mutual Disclosure' Is Unenforceable

By Fiona Chaney ( January 22, 2026, 11:48 AM EST) -- For at least the last decade, insurers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have unsuccessfully sought to enlarge the scope of Rule 26(f) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure to require the blanket disclosure of litigation finance in every civil case. However, only a handful of federal courts have adopted a varying degree of disclosure requirements over the past 10 years.[1]...