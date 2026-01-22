Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Proposed Subpoena Rule Change Raises Victim Privacy Fears

By Brandon Lowrey ( January 22, 2026, 8:46 PM EST) -- A proposal to loosen restrictions on the use of federal criminal subpoenas would endanger and further traumatize victims of crime, most of whom lack legal representation to fight the invasive demands, victims' rights advocates told a federal rules advisory committee on Thursday....

