Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OCC's Gould Takes Aim At Resolution Planning 'Industry'

By Jon Hill ( January 16, 2026, 10:58 PM EST) -- A top federal regulator called Friday for a sweeping rethink of rules intended to ensure big, complex banks can be safely wound down in a crisis, including potentially ending requirements to file so-called living wills with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies