UK Unveils Major Revamp Of Merger Reviews To Spur Growth

By Najiyya Budaly ( January 20, 2026, 10:32 AM GMT) -- The government has proposed a radical shake-up of the Competition and Markets Authority's merger review process to promote competitiveness, including measures to ditch independent decision-making panels, limit jurisdiction over deals and allow companies more time to find fixes for antitrust concerns....

