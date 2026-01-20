Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. High Court Told Pot Ballot Plan Is Legal Amid AG probe

By David Minsky ( January 20, 2026, 6:35 PM EST) -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Tuesday that his office opened an investigation into several dozens of individuals who gathered signatures in connection to a marijuana legalization effort as the group behind the push for voter approval told the state's high court their ballot initiative complies with the law....

