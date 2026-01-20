Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Tells 4th Circ. To Stay Order Blocking Vape Law On Appeal

By Mike Curley ( January 20, 2026, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Commonwealth of Virginia is asking the Fourth Circuit to stay a district court order blocking enforcement of some aspects of its law banning the sale of unauthorized vapes, saying the district court was wrong to find the law was preempted by the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies