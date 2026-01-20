Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Lawmakers Eye Psilocybin Regulation Pending FDA Action

By Sam Reisman ( January 20, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- Virginia lawmakers have introduced legislation directing state regulators to develop rules governing the prescription, possession and use of medical psilocybin, the active compound in psychoactive mushrooms, in the event that it receives approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies