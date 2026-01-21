Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

After Turmoil, Connecticut Names New Chief Public Defender

By Elizabeth Daley ( January 21, 2026, 5:54 PM EST) -- Following the 2024 ouster of Connecticut's chief public defender for misconduct, a state commission voted unanimously to appoint acting Chief Public Defender John Day to formally serve in the position, the commission's chair has announced....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections