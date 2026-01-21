Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK's NCC Selling Escode Business For $370M

By Al Barbarino ( January 21, 2026, 4:17 PM EST) -- NCC Group said Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its Escode software escrow business to private equity firm TDR Capital at an enterprise value of £275 million ($370 million), as the U.K. cybersecurity company sharpens its focus on its remaining cybersecurity and resilience unit. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies