Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Outline of New Fraud Role Doesn't Mention WH Oversight

By Courtney Bublé ( January 21, 2026, 3:52 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Justice official explained the parameters of the new role of assistant attorney general for fraud in a recent letter to Congress, obtained Wednesday by Law360, but did not mention the individual will be overseen by the White House, as the vice president previously said....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies