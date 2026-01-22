Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Drop LA Law Firm From Bioscience Fraud Suit

By Emily Sawicki ( January 22, 2026, 1:01 PM EST) -- A group of investors including a "Toy Story" screenwriter pursuing an $87 million fraud suit against a bioscience company in California state court has agreed to drop claims against a California law firm and its name partner, with the firm in turn withdrawing an anti-SLAPP motion it filed in the suit....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies