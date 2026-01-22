Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Beazley Rejects £7.7B Zurich Offer, Says 'Undervalues' Biz

By Najiyya Budaly ( January 22, 2026, 10:34 AM GMT) -- Beazley, an insurer with a listing in London, said Thursday that it has batted away the latest proposed takeover offer from Zurich Insurance Group of £7.7 billion ($10.4 billion), claiming it undervalues the company....

