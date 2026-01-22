Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ropes & Gray, Vinge Guide EQT's $3.7B Coller Capital Deal

By Najiyya Budaly ( January 22, 2026, 12:26 PM GMT) -- Swedish private equity company EQT said Thursday that it will buy the U.K. secondaries firm Coller Capital for up to $3.7 billion in a bid to take advantage of the growing market for continuation vehicles as the PE sector continues to struggle to offload assets....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies