Clemency Favors White Collar Offenders, New Study Shows

How The Clemency Data Was Analyzed

A research group at Indiana University's Institute for Corporate Governance & Ethics analyzed clemency data for each president going back to George H. W. Bush.



Online statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Pardon Attorney served as the primary data source. The data was scraped president-by-president for pardons, then commutations.



The research group used OpenAI's ChatGPT to sort the raw DOJ data in batches by applying a lengthy, detailed prompt that essentially directed the AI to comb through the records looking for "white collar crime, corporate crime, fraud and unethical business practices," the study states.



Each clemency record was organized by president, date granted, name of recipient, district, sentence date, offense, explanation and confidence level in whether the pardon or commutation was for a white collar offense.



The confidence level was based on the AI's determination of whether the "text is ambiguous or lacks sufficient information to make a definitive judgment," the study's methodology states. The AI was further directed to "maintain objectivity and base your assessment solely on the information provided in the text."



"After AI processing, all outputs labeled with less than high confidence were manually reviewed and verified by" a member of the research group, according to the study. "Any toss-ups or pardons with multiple crimes were centered around the primary crime(s) for their convictions."

