Fla. Prisoner Owes Corrections Dept. $198K, Panel Says

By Parker Quinlan ( January 22, 2026, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court has ruled that an incarcerated man can be ordered to pay $198,000 in restitution to the state's corrections department to cover the cost of his prison sentence, and that the agency correctly calculated the total he owes....

