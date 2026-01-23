Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Japan Adopts Global Min. Tax Tweak Exempting US Cos.

By Josh White ( January 23, 2026, 5:12 PM GMT) -- Japan approved changes to its minimum corporate tax regime to exempt U.S. companies from key aspects of the international rules following the renegotiation of Pillar Two, the Japanese government said Friday....

