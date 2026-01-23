Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU To Suspend US Tariff Countermeasures Another 6 Months

By Dylan Moroses ( January 23, 2026, 5:00 PM EST) -- The European Union will suspend tariff countermeasures covering more than €93 billion ($110 billion) of U.S. goods another six months after President Donald Trump backed down from tariff threats earlier this week in reaching a preliminary agreement on U.S. security interest in Greenland, an official said Friday....

