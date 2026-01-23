Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Stresses Need For Selective Publication System

By Parker Quinlan ( January 23, 2026, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate judge has strongly criticized the lack of a selective publication system for the state's appeals courts, which he said creates an overreliance on unsigned per curiam decisions that can lead to inconsistent applications of law across the state....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies