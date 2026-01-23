Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OCC Won't Delay Trump Family-Tied Co. Bank Charter Review

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 23, 2026, 10:37 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's head, Jonathan Gould, on Friday refused to delay a review of crypto firm World Liberty Financial's national trust bank application, rebuffing concerns by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that President Donald Trump's close ties to the company pose a conflict of interest....

