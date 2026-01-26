Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pittsburgh Firm Closes As Attorneys Join Tucker Arensberg

By James Boyle ( January 26, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- The managing shareholder at Yukevich Marchetti Fischer & Zangrilli PC recently decided to close the firm and move the attorneys and staff to Tucker Arensberg PC's Pittsburgh office after the death of one founding partner and the retirement of two others....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies