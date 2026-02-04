Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

From IPR To EPR: The Rapid Rise Of Ex Parte Reexamination

By Steven Rizzi and Bobby Burns ( February 4, 2026, 6:18 PM EST) -- For the last 15 years, the go-to strategy for companies sued for patent infringement was to challenge the asserted patents by filing petitions for inter partes review before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies