SEC Blunts Some Shareholder Activists With Policy Reversal

By Sarah Jarvis ( January 27, 2026, 10:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reversed course on allowing shareholders with less than $5 million in holdings to publicize information about their proxy ballot proposals through the agency, saying it will object to such voluntary submissions going forward....

