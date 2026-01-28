Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Housing Biz Unite Seals £723M Acquisition Of Rival Empiric

By Dawood Fakhir ( January 28, 2026, 3:47 PM GMT) -- Student accommodation developer Unite Group said Wednesday its £723 million ($997 million) acquisition of rival Empiric has now been completed after the scheme of arrangement became effective to create a student housing giant with a £10.5 billion combined portfolio....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies