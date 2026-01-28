Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Reciprocal Discipline Unfair After 'Ambush,' Atty Tells 4th Circ.

By Hayley Fowler ( January 28, 2026, 4:28 PM EST) -- A solo practitioner in North Carolina whose law license was suspended for alleged tax crimes and trust account problems told the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday not to reciprocate the punishment, arguing his due process rights were violated and the underlying facts don't support disciplining him....

