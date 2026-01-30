Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Bar Urges Panel To OK Atty Discipline For Account Misuse

By Emily Sawicki ( January 30, 2026, 2:54 PM EST) -- The North Carolina State Bar is urging the state's appeals court to uphold the suspension of a Nash County lawyer over the alleged mishandling of his attorney trust account, arguing he admitted to the misconduct and did not show the state's ethics watchdog had abused its discretion....

