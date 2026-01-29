Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Synapse Compliance Chief Settles FINRA Supervisory Case

By Sarah Jarvis ( January 29, 2026, 10:16 PM EST) -- The former chief compliance officer of a subsidiary of bankrupt fintech company Synapse has agreed to a $20,000 fine and yearlong suspension to settle the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's allegations he failed to preserve certain books and records ahead of the firm's collapse....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies