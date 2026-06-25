High Court Strikes Down Hawaii Gun Restrictions
By Elizabeth Daley and Marco Poggio ( June 25, 2026, 10:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Hawaii law banning people from bringing firearms onto private property open to the public without express permission from the owner violates the Second and 14th amendments....
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