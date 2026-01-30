House To Vote On Reform Of Court Nondisclosure Orders

By Courtney Bublé ( January 30, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., fumed at the House on Friday for trying to undo a provision that allows him and other senators investigated by special counsel Jack Smith to sue for damages and held up the government funding vote as a result. But a bill the House is poised to take up next week could alleviate some of his concerns....