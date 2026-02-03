Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Floyd Prosecutor, Defense Atty To Represent Pretti's Family

By Lynn LaRowe ( February 3, 2026, 4:09 PM EST) -- The relatives of a Minnesota intensive care nurse killed by ICE agents have secured legal representation from a former federal prosecutor who helped secure the conviction of an ex-police officer in the killing of George Floyd, and a criminal defense attorney coming off a high-profile murder case....

