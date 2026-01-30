Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Bill Regulating Attorney AI Use Passes California Senate

By Emily Sawicki ( January 30, 2026, 5:37 PM EST) -- A proposed California law that would regulate attorneys and arbitrators' use of generative artificial intelligence statewide has headed to the Assembly after the state Senate unanimously approved the measure....

