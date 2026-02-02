Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Skadden, Gibson Dunn Steer $58B Devon, Coterra Deal

By Al Barbarino ( February 2, 2026, 8:37 AM EST) -- Devon Energy and Coterra Energy said Monday they have agreed to merge in a roughly $58 billion all-stock transaction, including debt, with Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP advising Devon and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP representing Coterra....

