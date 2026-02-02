Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hinshaw Adds 16 McGlinchey Attys, Launches In Cleveland

By Emma Cueto ( February 2, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has opened a new Cleveland office and greatly expanded its consumer financial services practice with a group of 16 attorneys from the recently shuttered McGlinchey Stafford PLLC, the firm said Monday....

