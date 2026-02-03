Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OCC's Ex-Chief Of Enforcement Joins Morgan Lewis In DC

By Katryna Perera ( February 3, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- A former acting director of enforcement at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has joined Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's financial regulatory and enforcement litigation and investment management practices in Washington, D.C., marking his first move into private practice following an extensive career in public service....

