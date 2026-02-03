Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU Watchdog Records Growing AI Adoption By Insurers

By Martin Croucher ( February 3, 2026, 3:29 PM GMT) -- Two-thirds of European insurers are already using some form of generative artificial intelligence, according to the regional watchdog for the sector, which has urged caution in the rollout of the new technology....

