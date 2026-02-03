Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. High Court Revives Noncompete Over Forfeited Equity

By Jarek Rutz ( February 3, 2026, 1:08 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a fire and life-safety services company's bid to enforce postemployment restrictive covenants against a former executive, rejecting a lower court's conclusion that those covenants became unenforceable once the executive forfeited his incentive equity after being fired for cause....

